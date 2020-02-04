Rakhi Sawant goes to China to kill Corona virus,says specially appointed for a NASA mission

Bollywood’s spoof queen Rakhi Sawant had watched enough the audacity of researchers and scientists, but none of them succeded in finding a vaccine for the deadly Coronavirus now with a fancy name nCoV.So now she is forced to take over the attack front against nCoV from the team of expert scientists from none other than NASA. She claims she has a special vaccine made for this special mission.

Yes, NASA has assigned her on a special mission to China to kill the coronavirus. She posted a short clip in which she is filmed inside a plane and says she is heading to China to kill the virus. At the end of the clip, she requests the viewers to pray for her as she is not sure the passengers next to her being infected.