‘Religious Persecution’: 200 Hindus from Pakistan cross over to India

As the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act is heating up in India, around 200 Hindus from pakistan has crossed border and arrived in India. They has claimed that they feel unsafe in Pakistan as they were facing severe religious persecution.

Two hapless Hindu girls from Multan, Pakistan who were allegedly abducted, issuing an appeal to protect them from fundamentalists This reports comes after abduction and forcibly conversion of Reena and Raveena in Sindh, Pakistan . @ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/emKOxE0t2x — Ravinder Singh Robin ?????? ???? ??????????? ???? (@rsrobin1) March 24, 2019

The Hindus from Pakistan entered through Attari-Wagah border with tourist visas. They claimed that they will return as they face religious persecution. And they hoped that they will get Indian Citizenship.

“We are not feeling safe in Pakistan. Our girls feel insecure as they fear that they could be kidnapped any time by hardliners while police watch as mute spectators. Our girls cannot walk freely in the north-west area of Pakistan”, said a women in the group.

Yet another Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh. The statue and holy scriptures desecrated as a mob attacked the temple of Mata Rani Bhatiyani in Chachro, Tharparkar. pic.twitter.com/VrKXpi8btd — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa received four Dalit Hindu Sikh families from pakistan. He said that he will pressurize the union government to give them Indian citizenship.

Earlier BSF officials has claimed that the number of Pakistani’s crossing into India has increased after CAA came into effect.