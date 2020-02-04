Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in higher notes.

The BSE Sensex has settled at 40,789 registering a gain of 917 points or 2.3% .The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 11,979 higher by 271 points or 2.32%.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, and HDFC.

The top losers in the market were Hindustan UniLever, and Bajaj Auto.

The overall market breadth was strong. Out of 2656 stocks traded on BSE, 1617 ended higher and 862 closed in loss.