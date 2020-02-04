Under-19 World Cup Cricket: India enter finals by beating Pakistan

In Cricket, the Indian team has beat Pakistan and entered finals of Under-19 Cricket World Cup. India defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in South Africa.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first. The Pakistan has scored 172 runs by losing all 10 wickets in 43.1 overs. captain Rohail Nazir was the top scorer of Pakistan 62. Haider Ali has scored 56.

S.S.Mishra took three wickets and kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi picked tow wickets each. A V Ankolekar and YBK Jaiswal picked one wicket each.

For India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 99 runs and Divyansh Saxena scored 59 runs. The four-time champion India has crossed the victory target without losing any wickets in just 35.1 overs.

The defending champions India will face either Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 172 allout in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; SS Mishra 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46).

India: 170 for no loss in 35.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 99, Divyaansh Saxena 59; Tahir Hussain 0/17).