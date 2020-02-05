‘Country’s atmosphere similar to Germany under Hitler rule’ says Asaduddin Owaisi

Lok Sabha Mp and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the present atmosphere in the country is similar to Germany under Hitler rule. He said that the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are tow sides of same coin and will follow each other.

Asaduddin Owaisi said this in the Lok Sabha during his speech on the motion of thanks to President’s address.

” If there is NPR, there will be NRC.Prime Minister says the CAA is not to snatch citizenship, it is to give citizenship. CAA grants as well as snatches citizenship. In Assam names of five lakhs Muslims do not figure? But you want to give citizenship to Bengali Hindus. NPR and NRC are the same thing”, said Owaisi.

” It is a fight for our survival. If we fail, we will be finished. That is why we are categorically saying that stand with us , added the Muslim leader.

He also said that after February 8, government will use force to clear Shaheen Bagh protesters.

” might be they will shoot them, might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala bagh. This might happen. BJP minister give a statement to shoot a bullet. The government must give answers as to who is radicalising”, said Owaisi to ANI.