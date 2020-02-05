Indian presidential gardens will be opened for public for one month: Details inside

Indian citizens will allowed to enter the presidential garden (Mughal Gardens) for one month. This was announced by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. In a message shared on social media handle, Twitter the President of India has informed this.

“All are invited to visit the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan from Feb 5, 2020 to March 08, 2020!”, the official twitter handle of President of India said.

Visitors may enter the garden from Gate.No.35 of the president’s estate and can can even benefit from a dedicated entry lane at the gate if they book their visit online beforehand.

The Mughal Gardens are situated at the back of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, incorporate both Mughal and English landscaping styles and feature a great variety of flowers. The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens are open to the public in February every year.