Kannada actress Radhika Pandit shares an adorable video: watch it

Former Kannada actress Radhika Pandit need no introduction to movie lovers. The actress happily married to Kannada superstar Yash is very much active in social media. Kannada actor Yash has rose to national fame after the multi-lingual periodic action flick ‘KGF’.

Yash and Radhika met on the sets of Nanda Gokula. The couple got married in 2016 and have worked together in three films mainly ‘Mogina Manasu’, ‘Drama’, ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’.

Radhika has shared a cute and adorable nail cutting video of her daughter Arya. Radhika is followed by 1 million on social media platform Instagram.

” Most of u were requesting a video of Ayra coz it had been a long time since I’d shared anything, thought I’ll share this Nail cutting session with Ayra!! (she was much younger here!! ) Happy month of love (feb) to all” Radhika captioned the video.