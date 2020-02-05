Male baboon adopts a lion cub and groom it: Watch the adorable video

A video captured from the Kruger National park in South Africa is winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows a big male baboon grooming a lion cub.

Safari operator Kurt Schultz has captured the cute video. Schultz claims that he has never witnessed such behaviour or baboons in the last 20 years of his service.

“The baboon was grooming the lion cub as if it was a baby baboon. Male baboons do a lot of grooming but the care given to this lion cub was the same care given by a female baboon to one of her own young” said Schultz in an email to The Associated Press.

Schultz first saw the the troop of baboons on early Saturday. The troop was excited and animated possibly because they had discovered the lion cub. The baboons had gathered in an area with granite hills and boulders where lions and leopards have been known to hide their cubs while they go hunting.

While the rest of the baboon troop settled down, the male “moved from branch to branch, grooming and carrying the cub for a long period of time.