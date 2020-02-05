Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 41,147.91 gaining by 358.53 points or 0.88%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,090.25 registering a gain of 110.60 or 0.94%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharati Airtel and Bharati Infratel.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainments, Hero MotoCorp, Dr.Reddy’s laboratories, Adani ports, Power Grid, Coal India and Maruti.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1354 shares ended higher while 1113 closed lower.