Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down of Thursday. This is the third day that the price of yellow metal is declining in the last four days. The price of precious metals has fell down due to muted demands.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for April was fell down by 0.38 % to Rs. 40,049 per 10 gram. Silver future was gained by 0.15% to Rs.45,797 per kilogram. In the international market the price of gold firm at $.1556.36 per ounce.

In the bullion market in New Delhi sovereign gold was trading at a price of Rs.41,645 for 10 gram. Silver was trading at Rs.47,370 per kilo.