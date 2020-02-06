Bigil : Income Tax officials bring Vijay to Chennai , quizzed for 2nd day

Income Tax officials searched the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai and questioned Vijay in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. Vijay’s home in Chennai too was searched yesterday.

The actor, whose recent film Bigil was produced by AGS Cinemas, was brought back to Chennai by I-T investigators on Wednesday 9 pm and since then, questioning is underway.

On Wednesday, Tamil actor Vijay was questioned for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’ by Income Tax officials, while two of his residences in Neelangarai and Saligramam were also raided by officials.

The actor, fondly called Thalapathy (leader of commander) by his fan clubs, who had been away in Cuddalore district for the film shoot, was apprised by authorities about the searches and was en route to his residence, they said.

So far nothing has been recovered from his house and inmates were cooperating with authorities, sources had said.