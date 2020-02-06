Delhi Police DCP suspended for sharing investigation report to media

The Shaheen Bagh protests had become the center stage of the Delhi election campaign. Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner, Rajesh Deo had been suspended from election duties by the EC for sharing the investigation report of the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar with the Media.

The Election Commission noted that the investigation is very sensitive politically and the sharing of the report beforehand to media personals is irresponsible. He is the second DCP of Delhi who has been removed by the EC in recent days in this case.