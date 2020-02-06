Four of a family found dead inside their house

Four members of a family were found dead inside their house. The shocking incident was reported from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The dead were identified as Manju aged 35 and three of her children- daughter Priya (8), Anu (6) and son Ritik(4). The incident came into light as they did not come out of their house till noon on today. The neighbours peeped in to their house and saw the four lying dea.

Police has claimed that the family has committed suicide while the relatives smell foul play. The husband of Manju had died four years ago.

The dead bodies were sent to post mortem. The police has started investigation in the matter.