“In today’s India , if you are secular, you are anti-national” : P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in India and if a person is secular then some people will call that individual anti-national.

While speaking after the book releases “Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives“, Chidambaram said if one is secular these days their patriotism will be asked and there will be people who will also ask the citizenship of others in course of time which is a point of danger.

Earlier the book was launched by Samruddha Bharat Foundation was released in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari, along with Chidambaram and others.

Chidambaram said one of the major fundamental ideas for modern democracy is secularism and is currently challenge along with citizenship today. He added that secularism is being challenged to a point where citizenship has also become an object of attack.

“Our nation has reached a point where the debate on secularism has replaced with a debate on citizenship.

Chidambaram said, “If anybody is secular today, some people will call that person anti-national, if anybody is secular today, some will say that person is speaking the language of Pakistan if any individual is secular then patriotism is under question. Several of these people will have the citizenship of others under question in the course of time. That is the point of danger at which we seem to be arriving in the last few years,”.