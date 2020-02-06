India vs New Zealand : Indian cricketers fined 80% of match fee for this shocking reason

India have been fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International in Hamilton on Wednesday. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charges. This is the third successive game on the tour that the visitors have been fined for not completing the overs in the allotted time. India were fined in the fourth and fifth T20I as well.