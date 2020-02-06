Karnataka’s Yediyurappa government expands its cabinet

Karnataka government on Thursday expanded to include 13 new ministers to form a mega cabinet. The expansion was mainly to include 10 rebel Congress and JD(s) MLA’s into the ministry.

The in-party rivalry is fuming as many aspirant BJP legislatures are not included in the cabinet ministry as per local media reports. The BJP high command gave its approval for expanding the state cabinet with 10 rebel Congress and 3 BJP MLAs.The Karnataka ministerial cabinet has a sanctioned strength of 34 and the 16 vacant seats will be taken by the new 13 ministers leaving now only 3 vacant slots.