MS Dhoni serves pani puri to former India team mates,video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video shared on Twitter, the former India captain MS Dhoni is seen standing near a pani puri stall at an event reportedly in Maldives. In the video, Dhoni is seen standing at the pani puri counter along with a staff member. When the camera pans, RP Singh and Piyush Chawla are seen standing on the other side. Dhoni then takes one puri and fills the stuffing and methodically adds all the ingredients needed to make the famous street snack delicious.

Dhoni then places the pani puri on Singh’s plate. The former India pacer, who was recently appointed as a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, profusely thanks his former skipper.

