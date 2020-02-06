Rahul Gandhi threatens Modi,’ Unemployed youth won’t let him step out of home’

Upholding the employment crisis faced by the country, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi said the nation will not be on the right track of progress unless the youth are provided a job. Escalating the tone to a higher level The Congress leader said that the Unemployed youth will not allow Modi to leave his home unless the crisis

is resolved.

“The country cannot progress without employment, these speeches that Narendra Modi is giving right now, six months later, he won’t be able to step out of his house. The youth of India will hit him so hard that it will make him realize that without giving the youth employment, this country cannot progress,” Rahul Gandhi said.