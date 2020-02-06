Rahul’s tube light to PM’s Surya Namaskar,Rahul Vs Modi in and off the Parliament

Lok Sabha today was action filled with Narendra Modi drawing a full fledge attack over Congress. In his rhetoric speech, Modi in his unique style attacked the Nehru family over imposing a state of emergency over the nation for 18 months between 1975 and 1977. He claimed Nehru, the first Indian PM wanted the Pakistani minorities given refuge in India, but his predecessors are now against him.

After the session, Rahul responded with a counter jibe to PM saying,” It is PM’s style to divert the attention from the core issues the nation is facing.”He talks of Congress, of Jawaharlal Nehru, of Pakistan, etc but not of core issues,” said Gandhi. Narendra Modi later wittily responded that the former Congress President is slow to respond and that he is a ‘Tube light'(slang for a dim Wit). Rahul, however, bounced this time quickly that at least he gives a reply. “The real issue of loss of jobs is never been answered by the PM”, he said.

The volleys continued even after the Parliament session. This time PM Modi responded to Rahul’s earlier teaser that Modiji has to face the lathis of the youth, after six months for their unemployment. The PM replied in a humorous tone that he will increase doing Surya Namaskar’s so that his back will be tough so he could take the beating on to his back.”I will do Surya Namaskar to strengthen my back to bear blows from lathis”