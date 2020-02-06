‘Shaheen Bagh is a suicide bomber training camp’, Union minister Giriraj Singh

As the Delhi polls near, the strategic comments of leaders to pull the mindset of voters favorable to their party has also increased. In the latest development, Union minister Giriraj Singh has blamed the anti-Citizenship law epicenter, Shaheen Bagh as a terrorist training camp and suicide bombers are getting trained there.

Earlier in a similarly worded statement, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra had raked controversy blaming Shaheen Bagh as a mini Pakistan and the region is under Pakistani control. He got a campaign ban for 48 hours from EC, following the statement.