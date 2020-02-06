Shaheen Bagh shooter’s Father,’My son is a sevak of Modiji and Amit Shah’

Rejecting Delhi police statement that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar is an AAP member his father said that his family traditionally are supporters of BJP and Kapil is a Sevak(servant) of Modiji and Amit Shah. He added that no one in his family is affiliated to Aam Aadmi Party and informed that his son, Kapil was annoyed by the traffic congestion at Shaheen Bagh due to the protests which may have provoked him to do the act.

Delhi police found pictures of Kapil with AAP leaders in the background on his phone after which they said the assailant is linked to AAP.