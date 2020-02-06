Shiv Sena condemns BJP for politicising Ram temple Trust announcement

As the Delhi will move to poll booths os Saturday, former ally Shiv Sena slammed BJP for politicizing the announcement for the temple trust just before the Delhi elections. However, Sena poked BJP saying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple should have been laid before the Delhi polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in the Lok Sabha formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.”Modi gave the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up by two-four seats with the help of Shri Ram,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Thursday said sarcastically.

Nagging BJP, Sena said that Ram Temple now will be used for political such that the foundation stone for the Temple will be laid after the Delhi assembly polls 2020 and temple will be completed only during 2024 Loksabha polls.