“The days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away”: BJP MP asks Hindus to be vigilant; Know the reason

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has asked all Hindus in the country to be vigilant as the days of Mughal rule coming back to Indian are not far away. The young BJP MP said this while attending the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha.

” What is happening today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi sare not far away”, said Tejasvi Surya .

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday: What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away. pic.twitter.com/Hvb5QvNAPH — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

” The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past” said the BJP MP referring tho the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shaheen bagh in Delhi is the centre of protest against CAA in Delhi. Hundreds of people mostly women and children have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh by blocking the main road connecting Delhi and Noida.