Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 official trailer out : Watch Here

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3’s trailer dropped on Thursday. Carrying Baaghi franchise forward with the third instalment, the poster of the movie shows Tiger aka Ronnie ”up against a nation”. The third instalment also marks the reunion of Shraddha Kapoor with her Baaghi family. Tiger and Shraddha featured in the first film, which released in 2012. While the first one was helmed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi 2 and 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Ahmed Khan directorial is the story between two brothers-Ronnie and Vikram played by Riteish Deshmukh. Ronnie shares a close bond with Vikram. He will do whatever it takes to save Vikram from any difficulty, even it is single-handedly waging a war against a country.

Baaghi 3 is out and out a Tiger Shroff film with the 29-year-old actor dominating each and every scene. As expected, he is seen flexing his muscles throughout the trailer. There are some impressive high-octane action sequences.