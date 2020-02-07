Instagram launches a new feature ‘Following Categories’: Details inside

One of the most popular photo and video sharing social media handle’ Instagram’ has rolled out new feature. The new feature named ‘Following Categories’.

The new feature breaks down the accounts you are following into those you see in your feeds the most and those you interact with the least. This will help the user to unfollow the most least connected. The new feature will give its users unfollow suggestions which will include profiles they hardly interact with.

As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least… Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there. ? pic.twitter.com/IjaBn1MrGB — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 6, 2020

” As of today you can see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least… Now you can tap “Following” on your profile and manage everything from there”, tweeted Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

The new feature will help Instagram users to create a sort of community of close friends and avoid less active followers.