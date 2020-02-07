Modi doesnt behave like PM says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Tubelight” barb, Rahul Gandhi in Parliament said that Modi does not know hot to behave like Prime Minister.

“Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn’t have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi’s “tubelight” barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president’s address in Lok Sabha.

He also said that “we are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament”.

“They have suppressed our voices,” he said.