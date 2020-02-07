Oman announces ‘visa ban’ for expats: Details inside

Oman has announced a visa ban on selected categories of jobs and professions in the country. The Ministry of Manpower of the oil-rich country informed that the visas of those people working in these positions will not be extended. They must return to their countries once their visa expires.

The new ban is announced for the posts of Sales Representative/ Sales Promoter, Purchase Representative. The announcement is apart of nationalisation process.

Last year also Oman has announced a visa ban. That was on Manager, Administrator and clerical positions in the private firms.

As per National Centre of Statistics and Information, around 1.7 million expats are living in Oman.