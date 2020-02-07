Protesters show placards in Indigo

Indigo Airlines received a lot of flak for banning Kunal Kamra for six months from its flight because he created ‘disturbance’ by ‘heckling’ TV journalist Arnab Goswami a few days ago.

Not only did it receive criticism from citizens who started trending #boycottIndigo on Twitter, even the flight pilot criticised the move which put into question whether, legally, Indigo could even ban Kamra for that long. The latest development in the whole controversy is that Kunal Karma has sued Indigo for Rs 25 lakh.

According to a Patrika.com report some people started protesting the ban on Kunal Kamra by Indigo… inside the Indigo flight from Varanasi to Delhi. Pictures of some protesters holding up posters that say, ‘We condemn Indigo’s ban on Kunal Kamra #YouDivideWe Multiply’, is are going viral on social media. The pictures and the viral videos convey that the protesters silently held the posters, registering their displeasure while other passengers read what was written on them with attention.

There is no update on how the protesters were dealt with by the crew members.