Singapore couple holds wedding rituals privately and live streams it to guests ,know the reason

A young Singapore couple held there wedding vows and other rituals privately in front of a camera and live-streamed it to the invited guests. The unusual wedding was on the backdrop of rapidly spreading Corona nCoV epidemic and the invited guests expressed their fear of attending the wedding as both Joseph Yu and his wife Kang Tang just returned from China a few days ago.

The Bride and the groom on January 24, visited the Hunan area which is part of Hubei province in China were the deadly Virus has its base camp. The Bride’s family are residents of Hubei. The authorities had warned the couples not to attend any function for 14 days. The couples thus decided for the hi-tech streaming wedding and requested all guests to stay at the home as they exchanged their wedding vows in front of the camera.