Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower due to disappointment over the union budget and the monetary policy of RBI.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 41,169.33 lower by 136.70 or 0.33%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,086.40 registering a loss of 51.55 points or 0.42%. Six of 11 sector gauges in NSE ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Trent, Abbot India, Symphony, Jamna Auto, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Coal India, UPL, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharati Infratel,Hindalco, Titan and Wellspun Crop.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Capital, SKF India, Venkys, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Eicher Motors, Tata motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC and UCO Bank.