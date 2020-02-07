Tipplers to pay more as government proposes sharp hike in liquor prices

The state government in Goa decide to make sharp hike in the price of liquor in the state. Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa has informed that the state government is planning to make an increase of 50%.

Price of all kind of liquor selling in the state will increase as part of this decision. The hike will be from 20% to 50%. The government will put hologram stickers on liquor bottles to avoid black market.

The government aims to get around Rs.150 crore by the increase in the excise duty. The CM said that the government increased excise duty as a step to not put burden on common people by increasing the duties of other necessary items.