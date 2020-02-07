Top Al Qaeda leader Qasim alRimi killed in US raid

US President Trump had confirmed the killing of top Al Qaeda militant Qasim alRimi in a US counter-terrorism raid in Yemen. Rimi 46, was a deputy to Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri and was chief of its operations in Yemen. The US had declared price money of $10 million US for anyone who gives information on his whereabouts.

Trump on Thursday said that Rimi’s death is a major milestone to the national security of the US and will degrade the global grip of the Al Qaeda movement. Rimi had claimed in a video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three American sailors.