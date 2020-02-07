Latest NewsTechnology

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi 9A in India : Price and Features

Feb 7, 2020, 01:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Xiaomi today confirmed that it will be holding an event in the country on February 11, where it is expected to launch a new phone and a power bank.Along with the teasers on Twitter, Redmi India has also set up a dedicated teaser page for the upcoming smartphone. Even though the name of the upcoming phone hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the teaser page reveals it will come equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and offer “strong grip” thanks to a textured pattern on the back cover. These clues suggest the upcoming Redmi phone could be the Redmi 9A, a direct successor to last year’s Redmi 8A.

A video featuring Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has also been posted by Redmi India, seeking suggestions from fans on how the Redmi 8A can be made even better. If rumors are to be believed, the Redmi 9A will be the brand’s first phone to run on MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G70 chipset. Provided the rumors are accurate, the Redmi 9A could prove to be a strong challenger to the Realme C3, which was launched in India earlier today.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close