Actress turned Trinamool congress MP, Nusrat Jahan’s photos goes viral on social media: See pics

The photos of TMC MP from West Bengal Nusrat jahan is ruling the internet. Nusrat has shared some photos of her with her husband attending a wedding party and enjoying there. These photos has become viral.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Bengali cinema. She joined active politics in 2019 and contested from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate and won the election.

Jahan’s screen debut was in Raj Chakraborty’s Shotru. She then appeared in the film Khoka 420, Khiladi, Sondhe Namar Agey, Power.

On 12 March 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister and president of Trinamool Congress party Mamata Banerjee announced that Jahan would contest the upcoming general election of 2019 from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency. She emerged as the winner by a margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

Nusrat Jahan had been in a relationship with businessman Nikhil Jain since 2018. They got married in June 2019 in Turkey.