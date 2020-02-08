Court announces its verdict in terror funding case against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has announced its verdict in terror funding case against militant leader Hafiz Saeed , who is also the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack.Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has deferred its verdict in two terror funding cases against Saeed.

The ATC had last week reserved the verdict against the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief in the two terror financing cases for Saturday. The court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

“The ATC judge on Saturday took up the application of Hafiz Saeed requesting the court to club all terror financing cases against him and announce the verdict after the trial is completed,”reported PTI quoting a court official. The deputy prosecutor opposed to Saeed’s plea, arguing that the trial in the two cases against him has already been completed and the court may announce the verdict under the law, reported PTI.

The ATC, however, adjourned the hearing till February 11, issuing notices to both prosecution and defence lawyers for arguments on Saeed’s plea.

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information on Saeed .