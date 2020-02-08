Expat visa ban extended by a GCC country

Oman authorities has announced that the visas of expats working as sales or purchasing representatives will not be renewed. This was announced by Ministry of Manpower. As per the new law the expats working in these professions must leave the country once their visa expires.

The new ban is announced for the posts of Sales Representative/ Sales Promoter, Purchase Representative. The announcement is a part of nationalisation process.

“Licenses for recruitment of a non-Omani workforce, and work-permit licenses issued for professions specified in Article 1 of this decision shall apply until the date of their expiry”, said the decree issued by Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bakri, the Minister of Manpower.

Last year also Oman has announced a visa ban. That was on Manager, Administrator and clerical positions in the private firms.As per National Centre of Statistics and Information, around 1.7 million expats are living in Oman.