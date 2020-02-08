India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: The hosts take lead in series

In Cricket, India suffered a 22 run defeat in the second One Day International against New Zealand at Eden Park at Auckland on Saturday. By this defeat India has lost the three match ODI series against New Zealand. The hosts New Zealand has earlier won the first ODI against India and thus took a lead of 2-0.

After winning the toss, India opted to field first. Put into bat first Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor scored half centuries for their team. The New Zealand scored a a competitive 273 for 8 in the stipulated 50 overs although they face a mid innings collapse.Martin Guptill scored 79 and Herny Nicholls scored 41 for the hosts.

The New Zealand bowlers dismissed India for 251 in 48.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer of India with 55 runs while Shreyas Iyer made 52. New Zealand’s debutant player Kyle Jamieson (2/42 and 25 off 24 balls) got the ‘Player of the Match’.

The Third and final OD will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on the 11th of this month.

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 273 for 8 in 50 overs (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/58).

India: 251 all out in 48.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52; Tim Southee 2/41, Kyle Jamieson 2/42)