Indian Army Major develops world’s first bulletproof helmet against AK-47 Bullet

A Major in the Indian Army, Anoop Sharma, has developed the world’s first helmet which can stop an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of as less as 10 meters, reports said.

Major Sharma had prior to this as well developed a full body bulletproof jacket for the armed forces with the ability to provide protection against sniper bullets. He is a part of the Indian Army’s College of Military Engineering.

Major Sharma had begun to develop the bulletproof jackets after he had himself received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket.

Meanwhile, the College of Military Engineering which Major Sharma is a part of, has in partnership with a private firm developed the nation’s first and also world’s cheapest gunshot locator which has the capability to decipher the exact location of the bullets from a distance of as much as 400 meters.