Launching date of ‘Xiaomi Mi 10 series’ announced: Know the specification

The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced the launching date of its new model Mi 10 series. The company has announced that their next-generation flagship smartphones Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched in Barcelona, Spain on February 23.

It is revealed that the smartphone will launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. The phone will have 12GB and 16GB Ram variants. The series will have a 6.57 inch display.

Mi10 will have quad rear camera and a 108 mp primary camera sensor.In front a 32+8mp camera sensor will be given. The Mi 10 will also gain a faster refresh rate of 90 Hz and similar to most 2020 flagships, the phone will get a curved edge display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.