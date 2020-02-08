Rajapaksa greeted by PM Modi at Rashtrapathi Bhawan ceremoniously,Push to India-Sri Lanka ties:

Srilankan Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at Delhi Saturday for a proposed 5-day visit. He was greeted ceremoniously at Rashtrapathi Bhawan alongside Indian Prime minister Modi.

The Srilankan Premiers visit is successive to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who visited India nearly 3 months ago.PM Mahinda Rajapaksa elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that their visit is to ‘strengthen friendship and relationship between India and Srilanka geographically and economically’.

Rajapaksa held talks with external affairs minister Jaishankar and a meeting with Indian President Ramnath Kovind is also scheduled for today. He will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later in the day.

Rajapaksa will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and Sarnath Buddhist temple. He will also visit Maha Bodhi temple at Bodh Gaya , Bihar.