Soldier kills at least 17 people in mass shooting

In Thailand, at least 17 people have been shot dead and many injured when a Thai soldier opened fire in the city of Korat . The tragic incident is reported from the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand.

A junior officer had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp. And the soldier then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and at a shopping centre in the city, north-east of Bangkok.Authorities have sealed off the centre as they are trying to track down the suspect, who is reportedly inside the building. The suspect’s motive remains unclear.

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that “Death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.