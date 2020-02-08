These are the popular Tamil actors who changed their names

Right from Rajinikanth to Dhanush, fans of stars have adored their respective idols on screen. But did you know that the actors are mostly known by the screen names? Yes, here is the list of popular Tamil actors who changed their names.

Jiiva Real Name – Amar

The youngest son of R. B. Choudary’s real name is Amar which means immortal in Sanskrit. Although he has such nice name, the actor adopted the alias Jiiva which means life. It is quite interesting as both the names refer to soul.

Nayanthara Real Name – Diana Mariam Kurian

Diana Mariam Kurian changed her name when she changed her religion. Some say that she changed her religion because she planned the Hindu director Prabhu Deva. Although her wedding plans have been cancelled, she didn’t revert to Christianity and continued following Hinduism.

Rajinikanth Real Name – Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

This is a well-known story. Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was a bus conductor who acted in theatres before his talent was spotted by K. Balachander four decades ago. After becoming a star, the Rajinikanth’s stage name has become so popular that newborns are named after him.

Suriya Real Name – Sarvanan Sivakumar

The son of Sivakumar was born as Sarvanan Sivakumar. The big shot had no interest in acting. However, upon being coaxed by his close friends, the actor took up acting and adopted the stage name Suriya.

Vijay Real Name – Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar chose his secular middle name as his silver screen name. Although Vijay hasn’t changed anything for the record, most people, who aren’t his fans, are unaware of this fact. But it is safe to say that the actor’s Ilayathalapathy star title has sort of become his first name.

Vikram Real Name – Kennedy John Victor

Vikram’s birth name is Kennedy John Victor. He was born to a Christian father and a Hindu mother. His father was a supporting actor and his father’s stint in filmdom inspired him to take up acting and become a star hero. Judging from the fan following he has now, it is safe to say that he succeeded in his mission