Underworld don Chhota Shakeel plans to kill Indian politicians and judges: warns police

The close aide of absconding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel is planning a plot to kill a few politicians and officials of judicial services in India. This was reported by news agency IANS quoting a source in Delhi police. As per IANS, Shakeel, a close lieutenant of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly assigned the task to his hit men operating from the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The Dawood Ibrahim gang, known as D-Company, has procured sophisticated weapons to execute the plot. The weapons have reportedly been distributed to Shakeel’s hit men.

The D-Company, had earlier plotted the killings of BJP and RSS leaders in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had established the role of D-Company in the killings of two BJP leaders in Bharuch, Gujarat, in 2015.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a FIR in connection with this.