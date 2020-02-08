Viral diplomacy: US announces huge monetary aide to China

US has announced 100 million USD aide to Corona Virus hit China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the massive aide Saturday to help China fight the deadly virus. Pompeo added that the monetary aide is a topping to the US government and several US organizations coordinated effort to ship relief equipment to China. The nCoV virus as it is known now has killed 638 people on records and has infected 31,000 people worldwide.

“We have Coordinated with US organizations to transport Humanitarian relief to people in Wuhan. Personal protective equipment and other medical supplies donated by these organizations can help save lives in China and help protect people from Coronavirus”, Pompeo said in an earlier tweet.

US President Trump last week has appreciated China’s efforts on combating and controlling the spread of NCoV.