57-year-old teacher molests 11-year-old girl

A 57-year-old teacher was arrested by police for molesting a minor girl aged 11.The incident is reported from Sharjah.

As per the records at the public prosecution the man who teaches Arabic would regularly come to the girl’s house for private tuition. In one incident, when family members were not around, he allegedly kissed the girl and asked her to sit on his lap.

The younger sister of the victim has revealed to police that the accused would always ask her sister to come closer to him and touch her body. The family’s maid also confirmed that she witnessed the defendant groping the girl but couldn’t do anything about it because she was busy with chores.

The accused has denied the allegation, saying he was just trying to be nice to the girl and encouraging her to be interested in the lessons. He added that he was only “behaving like a father”.