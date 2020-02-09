Congress will face huge setback in Delhi assembly election admits senior Congress leader

Senior Congress leader has made it clear that the party will face huge setback in the Delhi assembly election. P.C.Chacko, the Congress member of Congress working committee has said this.

The organizational setup of the party was weak in Delhi. The party machinery was not at all ready for facing an election. The state unit also did not worked well for the election, said Chacko who is incharge of the Delhi congress committee.

Chacko also accused that Keerty Azad, who is chairman of Delhi election committee was a total failure . Congress can overcome this only by a structural change, said Chacko.

Congress which lost power after continuous rule of 15 year in 2015 has not able to win even a seat in the last election. This time also Congress was not in the picture . All the opinion polls and exit polls predict lukewarm performance of the party.