Day long wait ends,Election Commission declares polling percentage at Delhi

After the longest wait to declare the voter turn out in India, EC called on a press meet on Sunday evening to declare the poll percentage in Delhi.

Addressing the media the EC declared 62.59 percent as the final figure for the Delhi assembly elections.

This is a 2 percent increase when compared to last Delhi polls. Election Commission CEO of Delhi Ranbir Singh explained to the reporters that the delay in declaring the voting percentage was due to the time spent in consolidating the poll data.

Ranbir Singh said that the highest voter turn out was at Ballimaran with 71.6 percent and the lowest was recorded at Chawni with 45.4 percentage.