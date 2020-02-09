JNU student leader  Afreen Fatima praises Parliament attack convict  Afzal Guru again

Afreen Fatima, a close aide of Sharjeel Imam, the research scholar who was arrested by Delhi police under sedition charges has come forward praising terrorist Afzal Guru. Afreen Fatima is also a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Afreen Fatima has shared on social media a an article written by writer and social activist Arundhati Roy praising Afzal Guru, the 2001 Parliament attack convict. ” Revisit again and again. Read the verdict again and again” she captioned the post.

Revisit, again and again.

Read the verdict, again and again.

Never forget.https://t.co/bsgz38CNwp — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) February 9, 2020

Earlier Fatima has shared a video of her spitting venom against the union government and Supreme Court on her Twitter handle. In the video the JNU leader can be heard saying that by the protest against CAA and NRC the Muslim community has realised that neither union government nor Supreme Court is worthy of trust.Fatima also claimed that Afzal Guru was innocent and he has no hand in the Indian Parliament attack. Fatima has also supported Sharjeel Imam too.