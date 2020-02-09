Know the reason for the ‘sad life’ of Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood ‘hottie’, Disha patani has revealed that her life has been sad. The most hottest actress of the Bollywood said this in an interview given to Siddharth Kannan during promotional for her recent release, ‘Malang’.

“Actually, no one ever proposed to me. In school, I was a tomboy” , said the actress when she was asked how many proposals has she received in her lifetime and how many hearts she broke. Disha claimed that if anyone had actually proposed to her, she would have definitely shown off a little.

“My dad was in the police, so no one ever asked me out. Even in college, no one asked me out. Then I entered Bollywood. I don’t go to parties and all, so I haven’t met too many people. My life has been rather sad,” she added.

Her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor could not stop their laughing after hearing her ‘sad life’.