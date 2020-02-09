Robert Conrad,’The Wild Wild West’ star dies at 84

Actor Robert Conrad, known for the television show “The Wild Wild West,” died Saturday at the age of 84, according to his family spokesperson Jeff Ballard.

Conrad died of heart failure in Malibu, California, a little less than a month before his 85th birthday, Ballard said. “He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” Ballard said.

Robert Conrad went on to become Hollywood’s two-fisted action hero, from his humble beginning as a milkman and a night club singer. Conrad appeared in many TV shows throughout the 1960s before landing the lead role in the CBS Western crime series “The Wild Wild West”.